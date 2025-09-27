Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $641.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

