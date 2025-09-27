Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 216.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $28,499,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,176,015 shares in the company, valued at $142,015,571.40. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,437,726 shares of company stock worth $186,661,639. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.46.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

