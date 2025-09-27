Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 407.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $239.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.