ORG Partners LLC Buys 14,162 Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,452.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 318,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 297,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

