Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,381,000 after acquiring an additional 709,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,946,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 525,822 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

NYSE EW opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

