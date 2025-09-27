Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $128.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

