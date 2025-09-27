General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3%

General Mills stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

