Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 39,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE FIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 356.74 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

