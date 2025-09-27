Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 41,606 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 1.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,026,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 474,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after buying an additional 129,038 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 49.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 194,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 217.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.