Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 572.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 503,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,891,000 after purchasing an additional 984,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

