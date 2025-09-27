Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Deere & Company $DE

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6%

DE stock opened at $463.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.66.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

