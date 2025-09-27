Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,598 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2,175.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $222.87 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

