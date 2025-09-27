LVW Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

DE opened at $463.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day moving average of $489.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

