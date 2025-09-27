Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in BOX by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $254,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,419. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

