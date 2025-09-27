GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 106 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,298,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 54,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,249,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 27,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,715.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,786.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,792.21. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,678.87 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.38.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

