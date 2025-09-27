North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $51,000 in Newsmax Inc. $NMAX

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMAX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NMAX stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27. Newsmax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Newsmax ( NYSE:NMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NMAX. Maxim Group began coverage on Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

