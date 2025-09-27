Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 226,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,682.96. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the sale, the president owned 890,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

