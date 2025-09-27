Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 223 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

