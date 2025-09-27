Novem Group Has $940,000 Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Novem Group decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 801,414 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $328,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 21.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 142.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 238,569 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after purchasing an additional 215,551 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $476.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.