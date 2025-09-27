North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. $ALT

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Altimmune by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Altimmune by 3.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ALT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $353.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.18. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Altimmune Profile



Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

