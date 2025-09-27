Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $109.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

