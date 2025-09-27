Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $144.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

