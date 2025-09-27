Western Financial Corp CA Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 318.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 37.4% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

