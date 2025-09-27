Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

