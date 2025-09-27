Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,000,656,000 after acquiring an additional 357,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after buying an additional 700,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,907,000 after buying an additional 211,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,812,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.58. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

