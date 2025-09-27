691 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Bought by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 379.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $330.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

