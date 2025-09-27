ORG Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $192.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day moving average of $178.76.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

