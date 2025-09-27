Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Acquired by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flower City Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VSS stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

