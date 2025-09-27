Meredith Wealth Planning Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

