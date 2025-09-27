Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys 6,675 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

