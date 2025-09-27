Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Purchased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 421,939 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29,580.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,856,000 after purchasing an additional 396,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $82,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $299.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.15. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $302.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.