Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

