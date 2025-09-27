Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flower City Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

