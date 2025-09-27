Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.