Norden Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

