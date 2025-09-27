Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,598,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,970,000 after purchasing an additional 268,785 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 293,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 214,926 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,634,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.