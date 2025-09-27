Wabtec $WAB Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $196.69 on Friday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

