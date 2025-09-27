738 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Acquired by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.