The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $12,466,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 116.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.