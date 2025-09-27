Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $850,006.42 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $481.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.55, a PEG ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $272.67 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

