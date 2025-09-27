Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.19 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $249.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,395.42. The trade was a 15.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,878. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

