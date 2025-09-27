GAMMA Investing LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 670,774 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 445,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

