Mather Group LLC. Purchases 367 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $32,728.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,641.34. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,604,766. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $189.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $189.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

