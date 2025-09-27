CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,252 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,061,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,612,000 after acquiring an additional 671,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,408,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,682 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,385,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.4%

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Read Our Latest Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.