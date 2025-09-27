Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $476.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.