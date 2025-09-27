BCE, Inc. $BCE Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,458,000 after buying an additional 6,697,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,574,000 after buying an additional 222,432 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BCE by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,559,000 after buying an additional 4,783,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,164,000 after buying an additional 7,365,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,649,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,966,000 after buying an additional 5,171,655 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

