Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.