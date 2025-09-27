Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of RideNow Group, Inc. $RDNW

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RideNow Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RideNow Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RideNow Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RideNow Group by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RideNow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of RideNow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get RideNow Group alerts:

RideNow Group Trading Down 3.4%

RideNow Group stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. RideNow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

RideNow Group Company Profile

RideNow Group ( NASDAQ:RDNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.08 million. RideNow Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that RideNow Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RideNow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RideNow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.