Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.92 Million Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,393 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

