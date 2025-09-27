AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

